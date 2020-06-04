10 Instagram Marketing Tips You should Follow

Article by Pierre Zarokian.

As the world becomes a more connected place with the internet, it’s no wonder that more than 50 percent of businesses changed from marketing in-person to Instagram. However, switching to Instagram is not as easy as it sounds, so if you want to make the move too, you need to know these 10 Instagram.

Make a Business Profile

When designing a profile for your company, it is necessary that you set your profile as a business profile and not a personal one. A business profile allows you access to making ads and analytics tools that help you manage your profile. Personal accounts do not have access to these tools.

Post Frequently

When building your profile, you might begin to get discouraged when you don’t get the attention you expected. Now is not the time to give up! Posting on a regular schedule is one of the best ways you can gain and keep your followers. Who knows? Maybe one of your posts could go viral.

Follow Others

All it sometimes takes to gain followers is to follow profiles that are similar to what you are selling. Try following different profiles every day. usually, they will follow back.

Make Some Creative Captions

Captions can be a great way for marketing your product on Instagram, a post with no caption isn’t user friendly, because when a customer sees it they don’t know the name of your product or how they could buy it. So when you post make sure that you have a caption that describes your product accurately.

Use the Trending Hashtags

Like making a good caption, it’s always important that you add hashtags to your posts. Hashtags are a great way to get your seen by others. Trending hashtags related to your product are great to use, for example, if you are releasing back to school gear you might use the hashtags #school or #backtoschool.

Promote Your Posts

The best possible way to grow an audience on Instagram is by using ads. Ads are an investment but are a quick way to get your posts seen and can bring many customers to your product.

Answer Questions

In order to keep your followers active, it is important that you answer any questions about your product. Try and sound genuine and use less pre-written answers, so your followers know they are not talking to a robot.

Shout Outs

Similar to Instagram ads, shout outs from an Influencer can help grow your profile. Since the Influencer already has an established base of followers they will be more likely to support you than an Instagram Ad.

Use the Instagram Tools

As your audience grows, try using Instagram’s analytics to gauge who is viewing your posts. Using the insights tool you can view your follower’s age and what time your posts are being viewed. Using these stats are really important for personalizing your posts for your target audience.

Know when to post

Thanks to these tools provided by Instagram, you have access to information showing what time most followers are viewing and liking your content. By using this data you can design a schedule for the best times to post. For more information see here.

Pierre Zarokian is CEO of Submit Express. Pierre Zarokian has been doing digital marketing for over 20 years and he is an expert in SEO, SEM,s ocial media marketing and online reputation management.