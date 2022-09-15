Our CEO Pierre Zarokian interviewed by DeliveryRank

Recently our CEO Pierre Zarokian was interviewed by DeliveryRank.

Zarokian started out with a little background on Submit Express history and how it ranked at Top 3 for “search engine optimization” in the mid 2000’s.

Zarokian advised: “Search presence is very important, but it’s also very important to have a Yelp listing and at least 4-star reviews on Yelp and Google Local Listings. The higher rating you have, the more business you’ll get. ”

He was asked several questions about SEO and ecommerce tips, including:

How important is a strong online presence for companies within the food service industry? What features should a good food delivery website have? What are a few things to consider when implementing an eCommerce platform? What advice can you share with those starting a new small business and are new to Search Engine Marketing?



You can read the full interview with Pierre Zarokian here.